You want to shed your love handles and let your six pack finally shine through. But arbitrary goals like this are hard to measure—and therefore harder to accomplish. Something like, say, shedding 5% of your body fat? That’s a number you can form a game plan around (check out these workouts if you don't know where to start).

But shaving 5% off lands you in a different state depending on where your starting line is. At 20% body fat, you’re smack in the middle of the average range for men. Knocking 5% off will launch you into the “fitness” category and start to give you that coveted abdominal definition. At 15% body fat, on the other hand, ditching 5% will land you a fully defined six pack and serious vascularity.

Most guys want the latter (although at 15%, you’ll still be more cut than most guys you know). But if you’re starting at a higher number, you have totally different habits to break than the 15% guys—so focus on the first 5% first. (If you're not there yet, check out 25 ways to lose fat faster first.)

