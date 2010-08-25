For some people, vacation isn't synonymous with sitting still. If you crave an epic adventure, we've got some travel ideas.

We asked Kathryn Bertine, pro cyclist and author of As Good As Gold, about the best places for endurance junkies to visit to get their fitness fix.

1. Tucson, AZ

Winter training, fast group rides, and a happy climate in the coldest months bring pro athletes and age groupers to this desert city for unbeatable training. And chimichangas. (Hey, it's recovery food).

2. Lake Placid, NY

What was once the winter sports capital of the world now offers terrific swim, bike and run courses any pro or recreational athlete is sure to love. Figure skaters are welcome, too, of course.

3. Nevis, West Indies

This little Caribbean island offers some of the best hill climbing in the world. For renting a bike or touring the island, just find Winston Crooke at Wheel World, and he'll take you to the best spots.

4. Bend, OR

Portland's cool and hip, but for some great endurance-geared cycling, Bend's got it. Check out how the pros race every year at the Cascade Cycling Classic in late July.

5. Geelong, Australia

With the 2010 Road World Championships in cycling set for Sept 26-Oct 3, the Melbourne and Geelong areas will be abuzz with the best cyclists in the world. Whether to watch or to ride the course yourself, head to Australia to catch some of the best routes by bike. Make friends with locals by shouting "Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oy! Oy! Oy!"