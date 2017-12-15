Summer is on the way and everyone wants to get that chiseled beach body, which of coures, includes a flat stomach and defined abs. A lot of people (wrongly) assume that to achieve a great stomach they have to do thousands upon thousands of situps. The truth is that's only part of the equation. Having great-looking abs takes time, dedicated training, cardio and eating clean meals.

Great abs, therefore, begin first and foremost in the kitchen. It's important to try and cut out fried foods, sugars, refined and processed foods, alcohol, and even dairy (dairy is high in fat). That means eating more natural foods like vegetables, fruits, protein (such as lean meats), lentils, brown rice, whole grain breads, nuts, and drinking lots of water.

Another key to looking lean and showing stomach muscles is cardio, cardio, and more cardio. I suggest mixing up your routine and doing intervals instead of slow steady cardio. This way your body is burning more calories to the change in pace. So you can achieve more results in a shorter period of time. So that means whatever type of cardio you choose pick time intervals to go hard then ease off, then hard again for at least 20-60 minutes. You will see a leaner stomach faster this way.

For beach-ready abs, I recommend full-body workouts, starting with these moves. They're all static and perfect for beginners—they'll build up the strength in your abdominals before moving on to more advanced exercise.

1. Static Abdominal Crunch

Opposite arm to opposite leg

Try holding for 30 seconds and slowly increase time for each side

2. Static Opposite Arm/Leg Plank

Keep belly button pulled toward spine the entire time

Try holding for 30 seconds and slowly increase time for each side

3. Plank

Make sure your elbows and shoulders are stacked; you want your neck aligned with your spine and hips

Keep belly button pulled toward spine the entire time

Make sure not to let your hips drop

Try holding for 30 seconds and slowly increase time

4. Static Crunch and Hold

This exercise is to be done in 2 segments. Keep belly button pulled toward spine the entire time.

Crunch and hold for 30 seconds and slowly increase

After the 30 seconds, go slightly higher and hold for another 30 seconds

5. Static V-Sit

Keep belly button pulled toward spine the entire time

Create a V with your body using your arms and legs

Try holding for 30 seconds and slowly increase

6. Static V-Sit on Bosu Ball

Keep belly button pulled toward spine the entire time

Create a V with your body using your arms and legs

Try holding for 30 seconds and slowly increase

7. Static One-Legged V-Sit

Keep belly button pulled toward spine the entire time

Create a V with your body using your arms and legs while one leg is held 1 inch above the ground

Try holding each leg for 30 seconds and slowly increase the time each week.

More tips for carving a beach-ready six-pack

Perform cardio as often as you can, ideally 5-7 days per week Drink lots of water Take fried foods out of your diet Take sugars out of your diet Eat lots of veggies Eat lots of protein Full-body workouts (this includes abdominal exercises) Keep a good posture

Alicia Bell is an Elite Personal Trainer, NCCP Sprint Coach and Training Advisor for RIVALUS Inc.