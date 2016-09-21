To avoid giving in to snacking or the nearest junk food, ripped guys know they should have healthy grab-and-go snacks on-hand at all times. This will help keep your muscles fueled and make sure your body gets the nutrients it needs to stay in top shape. While bars are the obvious answer, many of the ones you find on supermarket shelves have upwards of 20g of carbs a pop. And while that's not necessarily a bad thing—especially when you're eating them before or after a workout—if you're following a low-carb diet or just want a lower-carb snack option, those aren't the best bets.

So, here are eight low-carb diet bars, bites, and balls that you can whip up yourself in no time at all with fewer than 20g of carbs each—some with far lower than that amount. Part of the benefit of making them yourself is that you can create smaller portions than you'd get in a package, allowing you to really customize your carb intake. (Because, really, who's going to save half a protein bar for later?)