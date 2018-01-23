It's pretty common knowledge that chicken is an excellent lean protein to help build muscle, but one can only eat grilled chicken so many times before being bored to death by it. Instead, try this lean, low-carb dish that combines chicken sausage with apples and vegetables.

Here's why this dish is worth a try:

Eating chicken sausage instead of pork saves at least 50 calories/serving.

Radishes contain an antioxidant that fights colon and prostate cancer.

Granny Smith apples turn brown slowly once cut, so they’re perfect for salads.

Nutrition

261 calories

16g protein

21g carbs

12g fat