It's pretty common knowledge that chicken is an excellent lean protein to help build muscle, but one can only eat grilled chicken so many times before being bored to death by it. Instead, try this lean, low-carb dish that combines chicken sausage with apples and vegetables.
Here's why this dish is worth a try:
- Eating chicken sausage instead of pork saves at least 50 calories/serving.
- Radishes contain an antioxidant that fights colon and prostate cancer.
- Granny Smith apples turn brown slowly once cut, so they’re perfect for salads.
Nutrition
261 calories
16g protein
21g carbs
12g fat
Place a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add sausage, shallot, garlic, and chili flakes to pan and cook 2 minutes, breaking up sausage into small pieces. Pour in 1 cup cider, bring to a boil, and simmer for 10 minutes.
Whisk together yogurt, 2 Tbsp. cider, mustard, lemon juice, and a couple pinches each salt and pepper.
Divide sausage among lettuce leaves and top with carrot, radish, apple, and yogurt sauce.