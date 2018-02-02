When you and your better half are a match made in fitness heaven, the old Valentine’s Day date standbys—dinner and movie—might not cut it. And a box of chocolate hearts might not be in her meal plan.

And while you could invest in plenty of Valentine's gifts—whether creative, fitness-themed, or travel-minded—that doesn't absolve you from planning a date night she'll love.

So this year, skip the cliché rigmarole and instead plan a workout date that elevates your heart rate and gets both of you into some spandex.