She's been crowned the Fittest Woman on Earth twice, but that doesn't mean Katrín Davíðsdóttir hasn't endured her fair share of bad dates.

If anything, the Icelandic CrossFit supernova—who made waves with her consecutive CrossFit Games wins in 2015 and 2016—has heard more than her fair share of ridiculous and offensive comments from guys. And just in time for Valentine's Day, Davíðsdóttir teamed up with official CrossFit supplier Reebok to explain that no, you cannot touch her muscles and yes, she is stronger than you.

Why? Women work out. And with over 10 million #fitgirls on Instagram, according to Reebok, there are plenty of women out there with leaner muscle and more defined abs than most guys will ever have.

On the bright side, dudes: Use this as a learning opportunity. Saying the right things to the strong woman across the bar from you can go a long way toward distinguishing yourself from the rest of the jabronis on Tinder.

Watch the full video below to learn seven things strong women never want to hear on a date—and what to say instead.