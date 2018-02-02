Amal Clooney has got it all. She's a classic beauty with a stunning intelect and impressive career, and actor George Clooney is fortunate enough to call her his wife.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, but raised in England, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) studied law at both the University of Oxford and New York University. Just a few of her astounding accomplishments include representing Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, in his fight against extradition, and working with a number of United Nations commissions.

And did we mention she can rock a red carpet? Here are the 11 photos that prove it.