Playing a legendary Viking shield maiden that can swing an axe better than most men might intimidate some actresses—but not Katheryn Winnick.

The Canadian actress stars as Lagertha on the wildy popular History Channel series Vikings, a role that allows her to show off her acting chops and her accomplished martial arts background.

She's also been in a number of critically acclaimed films, most recently The Dark Tower alongside Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba. She holds a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo and a second-degree black belt in Karate, according to IMDb.

Winnick is the definition of a badass—both on- and off-screen—and her already-impressive film and television career is only just starting to heat up. Here are 13 jaw-dropping photos of the fiercely talented Winnick.