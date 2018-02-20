Rihanna's become one of the most powerful women in entertainment; to date, she's taken home nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 12 American Music Awards (including the Icon Award), and six MTV Video Music Awards.

She's also transcended her career into beauty, fashion, and film with her Fenty Beauty makeup line, Fenty Puma collection, and roles in flicks like Battleship and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

In honor of the multi-talented star, here are some of Rihanna's most memorable moments.