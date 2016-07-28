She came to Carson. She saw the competition. She conquered.

Katrin Davidsdottir won the CrossFit Games for the second year in a row in 2016, once again proving that the path to becoming the Fittest Woman on Earth runs through Iceland.

But Davidsdottir is no mere gym junkie—she also does a great job of documenting the #fitlife on Instagram. And while we're not sure we envy her everyday WOD workload (seriously, that's a lot of farmer walks and rowing workouts) we do know this much: She manages to make grueling workouts look freaking fun.

So, in celebration of her latest CrossFit Games win, we're giving a shoutout to the queen of CrossFit with a photo gallery of her doing what she does best: being really, really good at working out.