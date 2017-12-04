Tyra Banks has it done it all. She's not only a supermodel and television personality, but also a producer, bussineswoman, actress, author, and then some.

The former Victoria's Secret model, who easily made our list of the 10 hottest Angels of all time, got her first break in the modeling world at the age of 15, and would go on to become the first African American woman to be featured on the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. But her career pursuits didn't stop at just modeling, the multi-talented Banks would go on to star in a number of films and television shows including Coyote Ugly and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as create and host the long-running reality series, America's Next Top Model.

Banks has been in the spotlight for nearly three decades—here are some of the iconic supermodel's most gorgeous looks throughout the years.