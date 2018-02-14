Danielle Herrington sizzles on the cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue wearing a barely there string bikini.

The up-and-coming model became an overnight sensation after the cover was revealed on February 13. But she's also making history as the third black woman to land the coveted spot. Beyoncé was on the 2007 issue, 10 years after Tyra Banks graced the cover.

"I dedicate this to all the young girls out there," the California native wrote in an Instagram post. "Work hard, surround yourself with good people who believe in you and your DREAMS WILL COME TRUE!"

Here are nine drop-dead gorgeous photos of the Sports Illustrated stunner Herrington.