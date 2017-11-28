After heading to Shanghai last week to film the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid joined fellow models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin for a Caribbean vacation over Thanksgiving break.

The group convened for a little rest, relaxation, and lots of tiny bathing suits to celebrate Baldwin's 21st birthday, according to ET. Conveniently for us, these models love snapping sizzling photos of each other. Check out the best vacation moments here.

Tune in to CBS tonight at 10 p.m. to see Hadid on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. No shame if it's already on your calendar.