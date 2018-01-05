Halle Berry is known for her stunning looks, acting chops, and for (possibly) having discovered the Fountain of Youth. (We can't be the only ones with this theory.)

At 51, Berry undeniably looks better than ever, and she took to Instagram on Thursday to share a tantalizing bikini shot to serve as a quick reminder. In the caption, the actress (most recently seen in Kingsman: The Golden Circle) makes it clear that she intends to make 2018 her best year yet:

Coming for you 2018 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 4, 2018 at 11:47am PST

This latest message comes after Berry officially bid adieu to 2017 in a post a few days back with, ahem, a less-than-positive sentiment.

"Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go F*CK themselves when needed," the post read. "P/S... thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!" Fortunately, she seems to have moved on already.

Many are speculating that the bikini shot is a throwback, since Berry's rocking what appears to be the same hair, makeup, and swimsuit she wore in this 2016 photo with trainer Nat Bardonnet:

While the X-Men star's latest post may have been a throwback, it easily could've been taken just last week. Berry, a mom of two, clearly prioritizes fitness and still knows how to work the hell out of a red carpet.

For proof, all you have to do is check out her Instagram feed, where she's always sharing snaps that show off her curvaceous, age-defying physique.

Check out some of them below, and follow Berry at @halleberry for more.