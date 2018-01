The red carpet at the 75th annual Golden Globes was a sea of black as celebrities stood in solidarity for the Time's Up movement—a movement against sexual harassment—which seeks to gain equality, safety, and inclusion for women in all industries.

#WhyWeWearBlack was the undisputed hashtag of the night as celebrities and activists alike sought to shed light on the movement.

Click through for photos of some of the most powerful and influential women at the 2018 Golden Globes.