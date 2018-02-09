Each year the amfAR gala, which honors those who've made remarkable contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS, serves as the unofficial kick-off to New York Fashion Week.

And each year a slew of models, celebrities, and fashion's elite show up dressed to the nines to help support the cause. This year, of coures, was no different, and saw some of the most head-turning red carpet looks of the year.

From Halsey to Taraji P. Henson, here are some of the powerful women who graced the 2018 amfAR gala red carpet.