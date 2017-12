Remember when Kim Kardashian West broke the Internet with her totally nude Paper Magazine cover?

Well, she's at it again—and your guess for what's going on here is as good as ours.

Kardashian West recently posted behind-the-scenes videos of an exceptionally glittery photoshoot. In the videos, she's seen kneeling on all fours in a barely there nude thong.

Click through for more insider photos from the scandalous shoot.