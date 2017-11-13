With the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show just around the corner, it's time for the Angels to be in the best shape of the year.

Model Jasmine Tookes is no stranger to the gym. She frequently hits Dogpound gym in New York City, and regularly posts photos and videos of her workouts on her Instagram.

Tookes loves working out her booty; in the past, she's posted videos of barbell squats, weighted donkey kicks, and banded side steps. In her most recent workout video (below), she's seen performing an impressive sumo deadlift with band tension.

In the caption of the video, she hashtags #trainlikeanangel and adds, "Yes, my shirt says 'After this Pizza.'"

You can catch Tookes and all the other Angels work the runway in Shanghai for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 28 at 10 p.m. (EST) on CBS.