Is there any more universal desire among dudes—hell, among anyone—than being good in bed?

Heck, most people would love to be simply above average, let alone an all-time Casanova. But a lot of the signs that you’re skilled in the sack are more subtle than you might realize. (No, you don't have to be a porn star. And by the way, the ideal penis size probably isn't what you'd think.)

Here are 14 signs that you’re good in bed—and that you might not even know it.