Anal play became a whole lot less taboo in 2017. More and more heterosexual men allowed themselves to experiment with the joys of the butt. If you haven’t jumped on the anal train, make 2018 your year.
Anal play feels incredible. You have nerve endings in your rectum and around your anus, so there’s just no getting around the fact that it feels good. It’s also much cleaner than most people realize. As long as you take a shower beforehand or use a baby wipe, you’ll be good to go. And this should go without saying, but exploring anal play doesn’t say anything about your sexual orientation.
If you’re shy, start by having your partner press a lubed-up fingertip against the edge of your anus while they give you a hand job or blow job. They don’t even need to push their finger inside; just a tiny bit of pressure can feel fantastic. Once you get more comfortable, deeper penetration with a single finger can feel incredible. You can also explore prostate stimulation, which your partner can access by stimulating the front wall of your rectum. Another option is to check out anal toys, like LELO’s line specifically made for men. There’s the Loki, Hugo, and Bruno.