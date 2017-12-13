You know the basics, but odds are you haven’t taken the time to really hone your skills with every woman you’ve slept with. If you just assume the position and fire away, you’ll likely end up out of breath, covered in rug burns, and looking at an unsatisfied partner. Start 2015 with five sex-position tweaks to help her reach orgasm. With tips from Patricia Taylor, Ph.D., sex educator and author of Expanded Orgasm, the only place to go is up—down, behind, or in between. The choice is yours.

1. Woman on top

You get a great view and women like this position because they’re in control of the speed of the thrusting and the angle. To make it even more intense, have her get on her knees while bending forward so she's leaning toward your face, and then she can move in and out of you nice and slow. “This will help your penis hit her G spot while allowing her to angle her clit on your shaft as she uses her arms to hold onto you for balance,” Taylor says. This slightly shifted position allows her to move however she likes.

2. Doggy style

When you enter her from behind, your penis is at an ideal angle to hit her G spot, so it feels even bigger to her. “The beauty of this move is that it also leaves her clit really exposed so it’s easy for you to reach around and stimulate her manually, or for her to touch yourself,” Taylor says. “This is important because only about 33 percent of women have orgasms during intercourse, but it increases to 50 percent when a woman’s clitoris is stimulated.” To make the move more comfortable, suggest putting some pillows underneath her stomach and chest for support, and keeping her legs out straight instead of bent as you enter her from behind, Taylor suggests. “This lets her fully relax so she can just take her time and savor the experience while still leaving her room to reach down and touch her clit."

3. 69

Tweak this classic oral position by having both of you lie on your sides while scissoring your legs to give each other easier access to the goods. “This makes for a better angle for her to suck on your penis as you either lick her vagina or stimulate her with your fingers,” Taylor says. To make things earth-shattering, play around by touching her clit with a vibrator as she sucks you off. The latest gadgets go hi-tech by letting her adjust the intensity based on how hard she squeezes. One toy, the Limon, even has a record mode so she can save her favorite customized pleasure pulse that will get her off every time.

4. Spooning

There are few things cozier than the spoon, so getting it on like this can boost her pleasure because you’re already in a bonding position—and feeling connected helps her climax. “She can be really orgasmic in spoon because when you’re both lying next to each other with you against her back, the angle of your penis will hit her G spot,” Taylor says. “Just be sure to go really slow to avoid slipping out.” To, Taylor suggests wearing a blindfold or using a tie of his to cover your eyes. “Turning off the visual cues temporarily encourages the sense of surrender into the experience to help her focus on deep feelings with no visual distractions,” Taylor says. “When this occurs, moans and groans register as more intense and intimate and add to the novelty. All this relaxation coupled with sensation can be a very hot and sexy experience.” Another way to up the thrills: Since your hands are free in this position and can loosely drape over her, play with her nipples to stimulate even more of her pleasure zones.

5. Seated straddle

“Focus on your breath,” Taylor says. “When you’re having sex, you’re usually tensing and tightening up, but flowing your energy through your breath helps your body to expand and open.” There are two reasons this twist of coordinating your breathing works so well in straddle position: When you’re sitting face to face, you can look into each other’s eyes to feel even more connected, which boosts intimacy. Plus your chests are freer to expand without having the pressure on your bodies that naturally happens if one of you were lying down. Bonus: Inhaling deeply during intercourse increases oxygen and blood flow throughout the body, so she can hit her highest notes.

