When it comes to the bedroom, we're all for promoting a healthy curiosity (if you haven't tried one of these penis-friendly sex toys, it's about time you gave it a shot) and even embracing new trends (we're looking at you, astral sex converts).

But there's one increasingly popular trend we haven't made our mind up about just yet: frighteningly realistic sex dolls, like the ones sold by Sexy Real Sex Dolls. (The name says it all, no?) You can file this one under the same, ever-expanding category as these hyper-sexualized robots of the future.

These silicone beauties are high-tech (some can simulate orgasms, flirt with you, and even be made to feel warm like real skin), very expensive (easily more than $2,000), and totally customizable down to the eye color (and other things).

While there are probably plenty of guys (many of whom rely on the company's promise of discreet shipping) who use and enjoy these lifelike dolls, there are many who have taken issue with the concept on Twitter:

What’s wrong with the idea of slowly being replaced by a doll that moves it’s eyes and head with the use of AI. Don’t you think it’s dehumanising for us women? Not to mention these dolls often look young/child-like and they can’t say “No”... I guess not. #SexRobots — Sadiye Booker (@Sadiye_Booker) December 6, 2017

#sexdolls can’t play hard to get. #sexdolls can’t cheat on you. #Sexdolls certainly can’t argue back.



We’re looking at the world’s most stable relationships here...



For real?



You want to be the commander of #sexdolls and #sexbots because you like the sound of your own voice? — Gbenga Samuel-Wemimo (@GbengaWemimo) January 16, 2018

There’s been studies done that sex robots and Sex dolls actually lead to more sexual assault and rape. It dehumanizes women even more in men’s eyes. But I don’t wanna spoil all the jokes — BeyoncesLaptop (@But_I_dnt_care) January 16, 2018

So before the next time you're with a real woman, you might want to brush up on our dirty-talk do's and don'ts and these 10 sex tips that practically guarantee her orgasm. Because your dream girl shouldn't be an inanimate object.