You probably sleep with your smartphone at arm's reach. You might even have a Google Home or Amazon Alexa ready to answer any question.

As for your frighteningly realistic sex doll? It's about to get an upgrade.

In what might seem like an alternative future straight out of Black Mirror, adult webcam site CamSoda is combining VR headsets, Internet-connected sex toys, and real-live webcam performers for “virtual intercourse with real people”—aka the closest thing to having sex without needing another human being in the room. The tech works via "teledildonics": Technology that simulates sensations so people can engage in remote sex. Internet-enabled vibrators and masturbators will communicate "pressure data" and simulate sex.

(Side note: We get that dating apps aren't for everyone, but surely dating can't be this terrifying, right?)

Oh, and this whole digital-sex-replacement is pricey.

To pull off this trick, CamSoda partnered with RealDoll and Lovense. First, customers can pick out and personalize their own latex torso or full-size body (busts are available for around $1,500, but full-body dolls can be as much as $10,000, according to CamSoda).

Then you'll need to purchase the Lovense Max, which is the only high-tech male masturbator supported by the tech. For those of you scratching your heads about hygiene, you'll insert your "Max" masturbator into your X-rated Barbie's, uh, crotch. You'll use your own VR headset and choose a "Cam Girl" from CamSoda's database to sync up with (she'll use the tech-enabled vibrator called Nora by Lovense).

As for the rest? If you're this motivated to replace any form of human contact with virtual reality, we trust you can figure that out.