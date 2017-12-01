Of all the ways to experience more satisfying orgasms, rev-up how often you get it on, and supercharge your sex drive, who knew a vasectomy would be the fast track to Pleasure Town?

Yep, you read that right. A snip or a tie can result in healthier erectile function, better orgasms, and heightened sexual desire, according to research published in the Central European Journal of Urology.

In the study, German scientists interviewed 294 couples; all men interviewed recently had vasectomies. Both partners completed a survey using the International Index for Erectile Function and the Female Sexual Function Index to get a holistic picture of the couples' sex lives and satisfaction post-procedure.

Researchers found the form of birth control had no negative impact on satisfaction for women. Moreover, vasectomies resulted in a higher sexual satisfaction in men, who experienced better orgasms, stronger erections, and more sexual desire.

The obvious downside, of course: Vasectomies are permanent, and only a viable means of birth control for men who no longer wish to have children. In the procedure, two tiny incisions are made in the scrotum to gain access to the vas deferens (the male productive tract that transports sperm to your ejaculatory ducts). This is repeated in the other testicle to render men infertile. Something to be mindful of before you book an appointment.

In the meantime, try these other sex-boosting tricks.